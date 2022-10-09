SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) We have another cool and breezy day lined up for Sunday. Will the skies stay dry for any outdoor plans?

SUNDAY:

Temperatures Sunday morning will again be on the chilly side starting in the 30s and 40s. Thankfully the high temperature will be a bit warmer than yesterday reaching near 60, but working against us will be that gusty WSW breeze making it feel even colder. Some showers will develop north of Syracuse, mainly to the east of Lake Ontario Sunday morning due to an approaching cold front. As this front shifts south, it will bring the chance for some more showers to Syracuse by the afternoon.

That all said, if you have plans out and about to attend Apple Festival in Lafayette, haunted hayrides, etc…you will want to be sure to dress warmly. Also, keep in mind for the Super DIRT fans heading to Oswego, any showers late morning and early afternoon may delay any of the races.

NEXT WEEK:

For the Columbus Day holiday itself, the cold front we mentioned early will slow down and be stretched out over the Southern Tier. That and an approaching jet stream disturbance will cause a few light showers during the morning. We should be drier in the afternoon, but clouds are likely stubborn.

Temperatures slowly rise towards the midweek thanks to strong southerly winds bringing temperatures back into the 60s Tuesday and near 70 Wednesday!

It is still looking mild and breezy Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, but a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring showers and times of steadier rain late Thursday and into Thursday night. Once the storm departs, much cooler air will be felt Friday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!