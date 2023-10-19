SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a brighter and milder day on Thursday, can we keep the nice weather going Friday? How does the weekend look? Details below…

Breezy and mild tonight

After enjoying a warmer day with more sunshine on Thursday, mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected overnight.

Along with the breeze picking up, we can expect mild lows only ending up in the 50s.

How long can it stays dry?

We stay dry for a good portion of the day on Friday, and should manage to even see a little partial sunshine. However, we are probably going to have to deal with a few showers late in the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

Highs warm well into the 60s once again on Friday with a southerly breeze.

Rain, falling temperatures blow in this weekend

Go ahead and line up the indoor chores/activities for the weekend. Unfortunately, a more substantial batch of rain is expected to impact CNY this weekend with a developing nor’easter near the East Coast.

What will make the weekend even nastier will be the gusty winds, over 30 mph at times, and falling temperatures. We expect highs only in the 50s on Saturday, and in the 40s to near 50 at best on Sunday.

Thankfully, the nasty weather won’t last long. Click here to see when things turn around.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.