SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — All week you’ve been hearing us talk about the many clippers heading our way, or Alberta clippers as they’re usually called.

So, what are they?

Alberta clippers are a fast moving low pressure system that moves southeast out of the province of Alberta, Canada. They cruise, or “clip” across the Midwest and Great Lakes towards the Northeast.

They bring light snow, cold temperatures, and gusty winds to anyone in its way. Typically only about 1-3″ of snow is expected because of their speed and lack of moisture.

Some other fun names they’re sometimes referred to are Saskatchewan Screamers or Manitoba Maulers. They’re the same thing. It’s just all about where the storm originates.

The jet stream this time of year can get locked into a northwest flow, so it’s easier for these system to form. Because they’re quick, they don’t have a enough time to gain enough moisture to produce a lot of snow. You need storms to emerge farther south (closer to the Gulf of Mexico) where there’s more moisture to get bigger snow totals.