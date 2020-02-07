STORM TEAM ALERT: Heavy snow eases, wind picks up, bitter cold on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

A storm is rapidly intensifying in northern New Jersey and southern New York and creating quite the mess over central New York.

Snowfall rates this morning were as high as 3-4” per hour! There was even some thundersnow in the Southern Tier.

The worst of this storm and the most intense snowfall rates are now behind us as of just past Noon. This storm is going to keep moving north and east into New England later Friday and the heavy precipitation with it.

As of noon the majority of CNY had picked up an average of 6-8” of snow so far. We are right on track with our 8-12” forecast for central New York by midnight.

Snowfall reports from weather watchers and the National Weather Service from Friday morning through noon.

Forecast storm total through midnight Friday night.

But, we’re not done with the snow just yet.

The rest of the afternoon still features snow, it just won’t fall at 2-3” per hour. The snowfall definitely eases and tapers to lighter snow as the day goes on. Expect the lighter snow to continue right into the evening commute.

But what doesn’t ease is the wind. That starts to pick up out of the northwest. So, blowing and drifting snow becomes an issue for the evening commute.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The wind stays blustery Friday night with gusts over 20 mph. The snow slowly tapers to flurries later Friday night into the start of Saturday. An additional coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected during the night and roads will remain at least somewhat slick.

This strong storm is also bringing in some really frigid air. Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

Snow lovers, enjoy!! You finally have a good weekend to get out and enjoy all of this fresh snow.

Make sure you really bundle up Saturday. Daytime highs will struggle to get too far into the teens. Luckily there won’t be much of a wind chill to contend with.

Any morning flurries and light lake effect snow should taper off by noon Saturday.

We get just enough clearing Saturday night so some locations could flirt with dropping below zero Sunday morning! We should rebound nicely in the afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. There’s even a quick system moving over the Southern Tier to give us some light snow during the day.