STORM TIMELINE: How will the incoming snow impact you?

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The biggest impact of the arriving snow will come Wednesday night, with the most inconvenient and disruptive timeframe the Thursday morning commute.

Here is the expected arrival of the snow Wednesday evening:

The snow will fall heaviest Wednesday night. Here’s a breakdown of the storm and it’s impacts:

There will likely be more impactful snowfalls this season. However this is the first widespread snowfall for the entire area and there should be several inches of snowfall for areas south of Syracuse. Below is the forecast from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team on how much snow will fall.

