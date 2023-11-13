SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a stormy Monday evening, it remains a bit damp overnight into the start of Tuesday. Find out all about it below…

Chillier Tuesday, but…

Behind a cold front Monday night, there’s going to be a bit of lake effect rain and snow shower activity lingering into Tuesday morning, but it should dissipate come Tuesday afternoon.

Highs Tuesday range from 40 to 45 with a chilly breeze and clouds ruling the sky. If anyone sees some sun later in the day it will be west of Syracuse over the Finger Lakes. For the rest of central New York don’t get your hopes up.

Have the shades ready midweek!

High pressure slides in and just south and east of the region midweek resulting in plenty of dry time and some sunshine Wednesday and Thursday! We will call them the co-picks of the week!

Warming up again

As mentioned above we turn briefly cooler on Tuesday before a warming trend takes place the rest of the week.

We expect highs to be well into the 50s Wednesday, and then mid to upper 50s Thursday and probably cracking 60 to end the week!

Next Chance of rain?

By weeks end you may want to have the umbrella handy when some rain tries pushing into CNY with the next cold front come late Friday afternoon and night.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.