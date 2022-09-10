SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) The summer like heat is back in central New York, but how long will it last?

SATURDAY:

It is looking nice and warm to the start the weekend thanks to high pressure hanging on and a southerly breeze. The normal high for this time of the year is 76 and we look to go well above that! Low to mid 80s are projected across the region so get outside and enjoy the beautiful sunshine while it is here.

Those who plan on seeing Elton John perform at the JMA Dome tonight won’t have any issues either. His show starts at 8pm.

SUNDAY:

Unfortunately, between high pressure sliding east of CNY and the next frontal system slowly approaching from the west, clouds will increase from the south Saturday night into Sunday. Light rain showers will begin across the Southern Tier of New York early Sunday morning. Slowly the rain showers will travel north into central New York by the afternoon. Rain totals could reach .5” in Syracuse with lower amounts further north, but higher amounts south of Syracuse around .75” through Ithaca, Cortland, and Norwich.

NEXT WEEK

It appears we have an even greater chance of seeing showers and storms developing Monday and continuing into Tuesday as a slow moving storm system works through the Northeast. A stray showers is possible Wednesday with most areas staying dry, but high pressure will return by the end of the week bringing sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and low humidity.