SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – If you’re a fan of the summer heat, you’ll love today’s forecast! Temperatures are expected to rise through the 80s and into the low 90s today. On top of that, conditions will be on the humid side too.

SATURDAY:

High pressure south and east of CNY and a cold front still well to the west will result in the continued warm/hot and muggy south-southwest flow into the start of the weekend.

Highs on Saturday should be up around 90, so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated if you have plans to be out and about. The record high temperature for Saturday is 96 degrees which was set back in 1977. That looks to be safe! By the way, we haven’t felt 90 degrees or higher in Syracuse since August 26th of last year.

Areas south of Syracuse could see heat indices into the mid 90s. Heat Advisories will go into effect from noon until 7PM for the highlighted counties below. Be sure to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor plans as heat indices will be in the mid 90s!

Saturday looks mainly dry with intervals of hazy sun, and just a few spotty pop-up showers and storms possible after 4 or 5 pm and lasting into the evening. There is the possibility that a few of these storms could contain damaging winds and small hail.

SUNDAY:

There’s a better chance of showers and storms developing Sunday thanks to a cold front moving through Sunday afternoon. Skies will start hazy and dry again, but expect those storms to pop by the mid afternoon. Again, any storm that develops Sunday could become strong with gusty, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Temperatures will rise into the low 80s Sunday afternoon, but once the cold front passes, expect temperatures to drop into the 60s by the evening. Conditions will be much more comfortable for sleeping Sunday night and into early next week as cooler and drier air moves in.

The next chance for showers to return will be mid to late next week.