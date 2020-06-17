Summer officially begins Saturday evening!

Well, as explained in a story we wrote to start the month meteorological summer began the first day of June to kick off the three months of summer. However, the official start of the summer season is when the sun’s rays shine directly over the Tropic of Cancer, or 23.5° north latitude.

This Saturday, June 20th at 5:44 pm marks the time which the sun’s direct rays will reach its farthest north point of the year officially kicking off the summer season astronomically (based on the sun’s location with respect to the earth).

The start to the summer season will certainly feel like it with highs well into the 80s and it will be at least somewhat humid too.

The official start to the summer season in 2019 was on June 21st and it was a bit cool with highs in the mid 70s and nearly 2 tenths of an inch of rain in Syracuse. Certainly will be a warmer start this year.

It’s this time of year that the Arctic Circle, North Pole, sees 24 hours of daylight which is just the opposite of what Antarctica and the South Pole see right now. Southern Hemisphere is kicking its winter season off too.

We’ve already had two 90+ degree days this year prior to the start of the summer season and last year we didn’t feel the first 90+ degree day until June 28th.

Happy almost summer Central New York!