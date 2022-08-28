SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After a cool morning across central New York, the heat and humidity will be making a return for Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is shaping up to be absolutely beautiful, and noticeably warmer! High pressure is moving into New England so our winds will be from the south. This will result in much warmer temperatures. We can expect readings in the upper 80s late in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine Sunday. Perfect conditions to head out to the New York State Fair! Don’t forget the suntan lotion and be sure to stay hydrated.

MONDAY:

Those southerly winds will kick up a notch bringing even warmer air into the region. It will be hazy, hot, and humid Monday with high temperatures in the low 90s. The heat index will be on the rise as well, pushing into the mid and perhaps even the upper 90s. The record high temperature is 93 set back in 1953. By the afternoon and early evening, we do have the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. But if we get enough sunshine into the afternoon, we may get close to that record.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures will ease back a bit Tuesday as a cold front arrives from the west. This will result in mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and some thunderstorms. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid 80s and it will continue to feel muggy.

MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK:

Relief from the heat and humidity will be felt by Wednesday as a much cooler and drier air mass will be over central New York. Temperatures will turn seasonable Wednesday and then go cooler than average to wrap up the work week. We do have the slight chance for a passing shower Wednesday and Thursday, but most areas will be dry.

An early look ahead into Friday and Labor Day weekend is looking beautiful. High pressure looks to be in control resulting in mostly sunny skies with temperatures near 80. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team on your holiday weekend outlook.