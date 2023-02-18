SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Some woke up to snow on the ground Saturday morning, but it won’t be sticking around for long. Details are below…

Lake effect snow moves out, the sunshine moves in

Lake effect snow brought a coating to a few inches of accumulation to Central New York Friday night as February tried to, well, act like February. However, as we’ve seen so many times this winter, the cold air and snow just can’t stick around.

Any lingering lake effect snow showers will shift north of Syracuse and dissipate through the late morning. High pressure will build in from the south resulting in a great deal of sunshine across central New York. The sunny skies will likely melt most of the freshly fallen snow. Areas east of Lake Ontario won’t see as much sunshine as lingering clouds will stay in place.

Look for temperatures to warm up again too as highs are projected to reach the lower 40s, but it will still feel rather chilly with the winds today around 10-15 MPH. Wind chill will be in the lower to mid 30s.

We look to warm even more for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s! Unfortunately it will be a cloudy day.

Looking into next week, temperatures look to remain above average in the 40s. It won’t be until Friday that gives us the best chance to return to colder, more seasonable temperatures.