SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) After an early taste of summer across central New York, temperatures will be slightly cooler Sunday, but still a great deal of sunshine! Looking ahead into next week though, we do have some colder and wetter changes headed our way. The details are below.

Staying sunny Sunday, but cooler

It was a bit of chilly start Sunday morning as temperatures were in the 40s, and some areas dropped down to the upper 30s! But with the sunshine back yet again, temperatures will warm up nicely through the day. Though they won’t be quite as warm as Saturday’s high of 80 degrees. Look for temperatures Sunday to stay in the low to mid 70’s with a cooler breeze from the north around 5-15 MPH

Cooler and unsettled pattern change into next week

Monday starts cool and sunny, but clouds will increase by the afternoon as an area of low pressure spinning just off the New England coastline shifts west, closer to central New York. A few showers are possible through the afternoon passing from north to south. This system will remain in the same spot for most of the week resulting in cooler and unsettled weather.

The best chance for scattered showers will be on Tuesday and Thursday, but we can’t rule out a stray shower from time to time on Wednesday or Friday. Each day will not be a complete washout, we can expect some dry time in between the passing showers. Any rain will be beneficial, especially for the southern Finger Lakes and areas across the Southern Tier of New York as they are now considered to be ‘Abnormally Dry’ according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Expect the cooler breeze from the north to persist until this system finally begins to depart Friday.

Looking ahead into the start of next weekend, temperatures will be climbing back up above the average again with sunny skies returning!