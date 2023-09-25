SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a cloudy start to the day, Syracuse is finally seeing some sun. Will here be more through he midweek?. All the details are below….

High pressure gaining control

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continue to slowly crawl away from central New York as a strong area of high pressure in southeast Canada flexes its muscles and builds south today. The high is going to act like a big roadblock in the atmosphere helping shunt the tropical moisture to the south, and lead to improving weather again to start the new week and beyond!

Tonight is nice and quiet under a partly cloudy sky with areas of fog developing, especially near and south of Syracuse. Lows drop into the upper 40s to mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

We are looking at dry weather for the middle of the week with seasonably mild temperatures between 65 and 70. While we expect sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday there will probably be times where clouds try to thicken.

Fly in the ointment??

Yes, we are looking at another dry stretch of weather with some sunshine and seasonable temperatures most, if not all the upcoming week and possibly beyond that!

The one part of the week we’ll watch for closely is later Thursday afternoon into Friday. With our winds out of the east or east-southeast much of the week, there is a chance by late week enough moisture sneaks back into Central New York to cause some light showers. The most likely time for that to happens seems to be Friday.

Regardless of the small shower chance Thursday/Friday, high pressure would build right back in for the weekend. That means more sunshine and mild weather!

A pretty nice way to slide into the end of September and the start of October.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.