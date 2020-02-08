Super full snow moon lights up the CNY sky tonight

Bundle up and look up into the sky tonight!

If the clouds cooperate, CNY will be treated to the February full moon called the “snow moon”.

Tonight’s full moon also happens to be a super moon! A super moon is when the moon is at its closest to Earth in its orbit, or perigee. Technically this full moon is happening about a day before reaching perigee, which will happen on February 10th according to a space.com article.

Tonight’s moon rises at 4:43 pm Saturday and reaches 100% full at 2:33am Sunday.

During a super moon the moon can appear about 14% larger and 12% brighter than average.