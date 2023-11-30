SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse just experienced its driest fall season in 25 years with parts of the Finger Lakes currently under drought conditions.

For the just completed fall months of September through November, Syracuse recorded just 7.21” of rain which is more than three inches below normal and the 26th driest fall. That makes it the driest fall season since 1998 when just 7.00” fell.

The breakdown of this fall showed each month with a rainfall deficit: September was off 1.39”, October down 1.42” and November .48”

The dry weather the last three months has put the Finger Lakes under “Abnormally Dry” conditions while parts of western New York are in ‘Moderate’ or ‘Severe’ drought. Areas around Rochester and just to its southwest have had less than six inches the last 90 days!

Since the growing season ended weeks ago, the short term impact to agriculture is limited but there could be some impacts for those that rely on well water.

The driest fall on record in Syracuse was 1913 when just 3.73” fell. Records in Syracuse go back to 1903.