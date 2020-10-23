The high so far in Syracuse Friday is 81

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of 2 p.m. Friday, the high temperature in Syracuse is 81 degrees.

Not only is it a record for the day, but it is the 3rd latest in the year a temperature of 80 degrees has been hit.

The latest in the year the high temperature was 80 degrees or better was November 1, 1950.

