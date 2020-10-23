The high so far in Syracuse Friday is 81

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of 2 p.m. Friday, the high temperature in Syracuse is 81 degrees.
Not only is it a record for the day, but it is the 3rd latest in the year a temperature of 80 degrees has been hit.
The latest in the year the high temperature was 80 degrees or better was November 1, 1950.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- New York in red and blue: shifting views in recent elections
- WATCH: After a record high, much cooler weather in store for CNY
- Husband of 19-year-old killed in Canastota to be arraigned
- FBI to release new information on Tammy Mahoney case
- Consumer Reports: Washer mold still stinks
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App