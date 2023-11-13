SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A cold front moving through central New York Monday night along with cool air aloft are causing late fall thunderstorms. Because of the cooler air at the ground causing a ‘temperature inversion’ the thunder this evening was quite loud and tended to last several seconds.

In any thundershowers, there is the possibility of graupel (snow pellets) or hail which could cover the ground in some cases.

As of 9:00 pm the thunderstorms are weakening and moving southeast of Syracuse. Thunder and lightning will continue over parts of Madison, Oneida and Chenango Counties between now and 10 pm.

No severe winds are expected and storms should continue to diminish through the rest of the evening. T-storms in November are rare in Syracuse and there have not been any reports of storms this second to last month of the year since at least 2019.