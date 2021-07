SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- A mass overdose incident in Sylvan Beach has left five children in the care of a relative, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to a call at 2700 Harborview Drive Lot 22 in the village of Sylvan Beach around 2:30 Tuesday morning. That’s where they found four unresponsive adults between the ages of 26-53.