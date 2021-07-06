LIVE TRACK: Elsa makes landfall along northern Gulf Coast after lashing Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Elsa is making landfall late Wednesday morning along the northern Gulf Coast in Dixie County, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm weakened slightly Wednesday morning as it passed by Tampa Bay, lashing the area with strong winds and heavy rain.

After it makes landfall, the hurricane center said Elsa is forecast to move across the US’s southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions. It’s expected to weaken as it moves further inland Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

At 11 a.m. ET, Elsa was centered about 65 miles north-northwest of Cedar Key, and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The system was moving north at 14 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 90 miles from the storm’s center.

The storm is expected to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain across western and northern Florida with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 9 inches. This could lead to a considerable flash and urban flooding, along

with minor to isolated moderate river flooding, the hurricane center said. Coastal Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and southeastern Virginia could experience flash and urban flooding later in the week.

About 2 to 4 feet of storm surge could occur in the Tampa Bay area.

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Aripeka to the Aucilla River

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Aripeka to Ochlockonee River

Mouth of St. Marys River, Georgia to Little River Inlet, South

Carolina

A tropical storm watch is in effect for: