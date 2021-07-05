TROPICS: Tropical Storm Elsa moves across Cuba Monday, but when does it affect Florida?

Well, we’ve already had 5 named tropical systems in the Atlantic and we just wrapped up the first month of the season! Seem like a lot of storms this early? That’s because it is! Elsa became the fifth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season which breaks the old record for earliest development of the fifth named storm set back in 2020 by 5 days! By the way, 2020 was the busiest recorded hurricane season on record in the Atlantic with 30 named storms when all was said and done!

According to the National Hurricane Center the average date that the fifth named tropical system develops is August 31st in the Atlantic!! Yes, about a whole two months earlier than average this year!! Definitely concerning to be breaking any 2020 record with regards to hurricanes/tropical systems!

Elsa will move across Western and Central Cuba Monday afternoon and as it does so weaken thanks to the mountainous terrain of Cuba. The storm is forecasted to reemerge in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico just north of Cuba and impact the Florida Keys Tuesday morning and slide up the West Coast of Florida and could re-strengthen at least a bit before moving up the west coast of Florida Tuesday into Wednesday at least as a strong tropical storm, but hopefully not a hurricane.

Across the west coast of Florida the and Florida Keys, and all the way through conditions could be at least somewhat rough at times with tropical storm winds of 70 mph or less, 1 to 3 or 4 feet of storm surge and isolated flash flooding due to 2 to 5 or 6 inches of rainfall.

Elsa will wreak some havoc across the Southeastern U.S., and then across Georgia and possibly into the Carolinas for the later half of the week. Currently, it does not appear that the remnants of Elsa affects us here in Central New York, but we will keep an eye on the storm over the coming days.