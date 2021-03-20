Two consecutive rough winters for snow lovers in CNY; How common is this?

This winter and last winter certainly didn’t make snow lovers happy that’s for sure!

The winter of 2019 – ’20 we only mustered 87.6″ and this winter of 2020 – ’21 was even worse for those who love seeing the flakes fly with a measly 69″. By the way, 69″ of snow ranks as the 5th lowest snow total in recorded history in Syracuse since 1949! Yes, we will likely add a little more on to the 69″ total before the flakes are completely done, but we will likely not reach the 90″ plateau before all is said and done.

What’s the significance of getting at least 90″? Well, since 1949 when the official snowfall measurements started being recorded at the Syracuse airport Syracuse has only experienced back to back winters of less than 90″ of snow once before last winter and this winter! That occurred back in the winter of 1966 – ’67 with 83″ and the following winter only 81.2″ of snow fell. Needless to say, it’s rare for Syracuse to have a two consecutive lackluster winters with regards to snowfall!

Three consecutive meek snow winters has never happened since the late 1940s, so at least climatologically speaking the odds of Syracuse and CNY experiencing another weak winter in 2021 – ’22 is pretty slim. Hope that makes you snow lovers feel a little better.