SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Could winter be ready to arrive for real now that we are into January? The Storm Team breaks down what’s going on with the weather patterns into mid-January.

**Updated Tuesday Evening January 2nd**

We keep hearing about some winter weather for the Northeast. What’s the latest?

Certainly, the weather pattern is waking up and the jet stream is set to become more active by the upcoming weekend and at least give us some chances for snow in the first half of January.

First off, we are relatively quiet leading up to the first weekend of 2024. In fact, Wednesday still could be near 40 degrees! Any snow for Syracuse overnight Wednesday into Thursday is very light. There could be several inches, though over parts of the Tug Hill. Click here to get the latest short-term Storm Team forecast.

So when is our first chance of meaningful 2024 snow?

We would say to circle Saturday night January 6th into Sunday January 7th.

Low pressure will track out of the Gulf of Mexico Saturday up through the southern Appalachians before reforming off the Mid Atlantic coast Sunday morning.

At this point (Tuesday evening) it looks like the path would leave central New York on the ‘cold’ side of the storm, with widespread snow looking more and more likely for us. We will have to hone in on the exact path of the low later in the week before talking specific accumulations but the trends to this point put the heaviest snow just to the south of central New York. (think Poconos, Catskills, lower Hudson valley into southern New England)

Regardless, it is safe to say this is still our best chance for accumulating snow we’ve had in almost a month. The system is a fast mover so the snow would wind down quickly to flurries after Sunday morning.

What happens after that?

We mentioned that the pattern is becoming more active, and right on the heels of Sunday’s system, a new area of low pressure is set to develop during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe (January 9/10).

The path of this storm is coming into better focus as of January 2nd. What should start out as snow, or a wintry mix Tuesday afternoon would change to rain Tuesday night limiting accumulations. Not what winter enthusiasts want to hear.

Does this mean we are finally getting into winter?

The signs are pointing more in that direction after our third warmest December.

The active jet stream is a step in the right direction, but it helps that colder air is finally looking to move into the lower 48 states. Much of December, the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere was confined to Asia (specifically Siberia), but it looks like that air is going to be on the move in early January and the 8-to-14-day forecast suggests a piece of that colder air moves int the western United States by the middle of the month.

This means the Northeast should get ‘teased’ by some seasonably cold air mid-month and POSSIBLY some more sustained cold toward the end of the month. The jury, however, is still out on that.

After all of that, the takeaway for skiers and snowmobilers is there is finally some optimism as we get into the heart of our winter season.