SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Our weekend kicks off on a great note Saturday morning, but by the afternoon we will see some changes.

SATURDAY:

Those blustery winds from Friday will not be carrying over into the start of the weekend. Most areas will see a good deal of dry time Saturday, but a weak disturbance from the west will arrive by the afternoon bringing the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. This unsettled weather will linger into the evening before finally drying out by midnight. Temperatures Saturday are expected to be nice and seasonable in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

The better chance for showers and storms is on Sunday as a separate area of low pressure and cold front drop out of the Great Lakes and head toward us. While the best chance for precipitation is in the afternoon Sunday, there could be some showers as early as the morning. Temperatures will again rise into the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

The cold front moves through the region Sunday night and high pressure builds in. What that means for us is a nice quiet weather pattern bringing sunshine and dry weather. There is a warming trend in store as 70s will give way to low 80s by midweek! The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will return Thursday.