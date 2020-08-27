VIDEO: Shelf cloud and lightning strike south of Syracuse Thursday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms rolled through Central New York Thursday.

This video was captured from the camera on NewsChannel 9’s broadcast tower in Pompey. You will see a shelf cloud approaching the tower, along with a lightning strike.

Keep watching the video after the arrival of the shelf cloud and heavy rain. The lightning strike is isolated out and we slow things down for you.

Mother Nature can be destructive, but boy is she beautiful at times!

