SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Strong southerly winds will bring much warmer air into central New York today as high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s! But how long will the warmth last?

SATURDAY AFRERNOON:

Clouds are on the increase this afternoon with the slight risk for a passing shower. The winds ahead of a weakening cold front will be from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30+ mph bringing temperatures up into the high 60s! As the front passes later this afternoon, expect those winds to weaken and turn to a westerly flow allowing cooler air to settle in for Sunday.

If you are heading to the big SU football game at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon, be sure to hold onto your hats and if tailgating, be prepared for those 30+ mph wind gusts! You may want to have the rain jacket handy too just to be safe in case a brief shower does pass through during the afternoon. If the timing of the cold front holds, it may turn out that most of the scattered showers pass through while you are in the Dome.

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks pretty good with a blend of clouds and sun. Winds are much lighter than Saturday but there still is a cool breeze and cooler air across CNY to round out the weekend. Highs to end the weekend will be in the 50s to around 60.

Enjoy the sun and dry weather to end the weekend. Next week is going to be a rude awakening across the region as we may even see some wet snow showers! Click here for the latest.