SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Our final day of July will be a nice one across central New York!

SUNDAY:

High pressure is in full control for the end of the weekend, so we expect more sunshine for Sunday. There may be a few high clouds in the afternoon that filter the sun at times, but all in all, it is a sunny Sunday. Temperatures rise back into the 80s. Winds will be lighter compared to yesterday as a southerly wind around 4-8 mph is expected.

This is GREAT news for all the summer festivals, including the Arts and Crafts Festival in Syracuse and Harborfest taking place in Oswego! Enjoy, but remember the sunscreen when you are out and about this weekend!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

We should stay high and dry Monday, but some moisture to the south may get drawn far enough to the north to possibly spark a spotty shower/storm later Monday afternoon/evening. Right now, the chances look to be rather low.

It’s hotter and muggier to start the week too with highs near 90.

The next best chance of CNY seeing rain looks to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a weak cold front. The showers and storms with this front look to be scattered in nature. Outside a few downpours, most places will end up with a quarter of an inch of rain or less.

Highs Tuesday should be a bit cooler, but it’s a muggier day with highs near 85.

Towards the middle of the week, temperatures will be on the rise again with highs expected to reach near 90 degrees. With the heat, and humidity returning, the chances of showers and storms will increase as well.