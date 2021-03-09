Warmest air of the year so far will melt more snow, but is there any flood threat?

We are in the month of March and the spring thaws are beginning to take place and will continue to do so more frequently in the weeks to come. This surely has some wondering if we need to be concerned about any flooding this spring, especially with the deep snow pack across the mountains and Tug Hill around central New York?

The short answer for most in CNY is no, but it’s still early. The snow pack across Upstate NY as of March 9th ranged from 2 to 3 feet of snow across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks to 10 to 20″ in the hills south of Syracuse and 6 inches or less across the bulk of CNY.

What about the water content in that snow? It’s surprisingly high over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks with upwards of 4 to 10 inches! While 2 to 4 inches of water is in the snow pack across the hills south of Syracuse and less than 2 inches of water in the lingering patches of snow for the majority of the area.

So one may think uh-oh that’s a lot of water! Well, thankfully all that water will runoff into the area rivers and lakes more so the rest of this week, but then come this weekend into early next week the runoff/snowmelt will ease up significantly or stop as we chill back down. This will give the waterways time to digest the more significant runoff from the snow melt that occurs this week with the warmer temperatures.

Most importantly, we are not expecting much rain late this week to add to the water already in the snow. The biggest contributor to spring flooding is amount of rainfall that occurs in the spring season. At this time it appears the weather is going to be pretty quiet/dry over the next week or two which will allow the snow to continue to slowly melt away/sublimate (solid to gas) reducing flood risk.

The National Weather Service latest hydrologic (flood potential) report that came out this the first week of March has most of Upstate NY with an average to below average flood risk this spring. Areas of the Upper Susquehanna Basin, or the Southern Tier of NY (Binghamton area) have an above average chance of seeing at least minor flooding this spring.

Since rainfall amounts for the spring are unknown these flood risks could change, so be sure to stay tuned for updates from NewsChannel 9 Storm Team over the coming weeks as we head deeper into the spring season.