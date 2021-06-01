WATCH: Looks good this afternoon to start the new month!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A weakening cold front is falling apart over us today and was the reason for the cloudier start, but a nice mix of sun and clouds is expected this afternoon with an isolated shower possible. Most, if not all, won’t see a drop of rain though.

Highs should reach the mid to upper 70s with no trouble thanks to the strong June 1st sunshine.

TONIGHT:

It’ll be mainly clear and comfortable with lows in the low to mid 50s across CNY tonight with high pressure in control.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure anchored just off the East Coast Wednesday will help usher in a batch of moisture with a wave of low pressure from the south towards evening. A few showers are expected to develop after 3 or 4 pm right into the evening.

High temperatures Wednesday should range from 75 to 80.

THURSDAY:

The best chance of rain is Thursday with an area of low pressure slowly moving through providing lots of clouds and more numerous showers and storms. Highs should make the low to mid 70s with enough dry time.

Mid-summer heat and humidity build over the weekend and beyond. Click here for more details.