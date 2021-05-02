WATCH: A band of rain sliding north and east and tapering tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A front hanging around the area through Wednesday and will be the separator of spring air to the north of it and summer air to the south. This front is expected to stay close to CNY through Wednesday keeping CNY damp at times, but it’s looking like the front will move back through as a warm front Monday into Tuesday. The result should be a warm-up for the first part of the week. More details are below…

TONIGHT:

The cold front that moved through CNY during the midday/early afternoon Sunday will be slowly inching its way back to the north tonight. This will cause the band of rain that was over much of the area Sunday afternoon to slide north and taper as tonight progresses so much of the night ends up dry Syracuse area points south and west.

It’s a mild night with lows within a few degrees of 50 and areas of fog are expected too.

MONDAY:

Some additional scattered showers are expected Monday with the front still in the area, primarily during the afternoon after 2 or 3. So we believe much of the day is going to be dry. Highs should be a little milder upper 60s to around 70, with the warmest temperatures occurring south and west of Syracuse.

MONDAY NIGHT:

An area of low pressure will move in from the south and west into or just south of CNY Monday night and produce some more widespread rain to be around. It’s another mild night with lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

Behind the storm system that produces a good quarter to half an inch of rain Monday night will depart CNY late Monday night/early Tuesday and much of Tuesday should be dry. Other than a few showers possibly lingering to start Tuesday, and a few more showers/storm late in the afternoon into the evening, much of Tuesday looks dry right now.

The front near the area and keeping us unsettled at times to start the week should slide a little farther to the north Tuesday. If this in fact happens which we think it will then we could very well feel highs get into the 70s and possibly even a few low 80s south of Syracuse with enough dry time!

A stronger storm is expected to develop along the front to the south and west and move through our area later Tuesday night into Wednesday with some more widespread rain that could be heavy at times. This storm system will drive front through as a cold front and get it out of the area but the air behind the front is going to be cool heading into Wednesday night and Thursday.

Highs with the rain Wednesday are expected to be in the low 60s, but we may struggle to reach 60 come Thursday despite some sun!