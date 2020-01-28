WATCH: A bit colder and still snowy Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Watch your step heading out the door this morning. There are some icy spots around the area from some light snow and freezing drizzle.

It will be brisk and a little colder today with some snow showers and flurries persisting throughout the day.

A chilly northwest wind picking up a little moisture off Lake Ontario will be the culprit for the snow showers continuing right into Tuesday night. But, it will not amount to much. A coating to an inch of snow will be possible Tuesday and Tuesday night. Most of that will fall in the higher elevations south of Syracuse and along Rt. 20.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

One last flare up of lake snow showers and flurries will likely occur Tuesday night with another coating to an inch or so of snow possible. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s with the coldest readings north and east of Syracuse away from the lake cloud cover.

MIDWEEK:

Another quiet stretch will yet again settle into CNY for the rest of the week with a seasonable chill and some sun expected too, especially Thursday into Friday.

