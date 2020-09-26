WATCH: A breezy, mild summery night is in store tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

The area of high pressure that has been dominating our area all week will continue to keep us rain free (even though we really could use some) through the rest of the weekend. The very dry September continues, the driest September on record so far! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

The high is gradually sliding east of us and weakening, which puts CNY on the backside or the warmer side too. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s straight through Monday! By the way, the average high for the end of September is in the mid to upper 60s.

If you enjoy the summer-like temperatures to end the weekend, soak them in this weekend. It will probably be the last time in 2020 we have 80 degrees in the forecast. Despite the warmth, it won’t be record-breaking. The record high for Sunday is 91° and Monday is 87°.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be breezy and unseasonably mild with some clouds and lows in the low to mid 60s which is not too far below the average high for this time of year!

SUNDAY:

It will be quite breezy, very warm and muggier to wrap the last weekend of September. If you haven’t stored the boat away for the season yet, there will be a chop on the northern ends of any lakes so if you will be heading out just be careful. Highs on Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds will be up near 85!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will probably increase some Sunday night as moisture tries to sneak in from the south and southeast. There MAY even be a shower or two towards Monday morning for some. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Monday still looks to be a warm and muggy day, but we think at least a few scattered showers are possible. A better chance for widespread showers looks to arrive Tuesday or Tuesday night as a cold front slides in and through. There may even be a thunderstorm or two too.

After the showers Tuesday it looks like a pattern change is in store for CNY to start October.