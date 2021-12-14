WATCH: A brief cool down before we warm up again this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Winter remains on hiatus across Central New York this week as temperatures stay above normal.

TUESDAY:

A weak backdoor cold front sneaks through late Monday night/early Tuesday with some clouds. Unlike Monday, the morning clouds are a bit lower and will be tough to ‘burn off’ in the morning. We still expect a bright afternoon.

Temperatures drop off a bit Tuesday into the 40s, but towards the end of the week, we have another shot at 60° and record warmth. More breezy/windy days are ahead too.

WEDNESDAY:

Warmer air is tying to make a surge back toward Central New York starting Wednesday.

As this warmth heads east toward us we expect an increase in clouds and even some light rain showers to develop later in the afternoon.

Even with the clouds and showers we should still manage to rise to near 50.

THURSDAY:

A warm front moves through Central New York Wednesday night and that puts us in another unseasonably mild air mass for Thursday. In fact, it appears we could end up about as warm as this past Saturday. We are going for a temperature in the low 60s which would shatter the record high of the day of 55 degrees set in 1971.

There will be gusty breeze Thursday but not as strong as over the weekend along with some rain showers from time to time.

Our next chance for snow doesn’t come until Saturday at the earliest.