WATCH: A few scattered evening showers/storms, mild and muggy tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A few scattered showers and storms this evening diminish after 9 or 10 with a quiet overnight expected. It’s a mild and muggy night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Watch out for patchy fog to develop overnight too if you are out and about late tonight.

SUNDAY:

The front approaching us Saturday gets hung up across Northern New York Sunday and begins to move back as a warm front. Since the front will be close by there should be a few more spotty showers and storms developing Sunday afternoon and evening.

The warm weather continues Sunday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s once again. So yes, a good amount of dry time and hazy sunshine means a good beach/pool day but keep an eye to the sky and radar during the afternoon and early evening since a few spotty storms may pop up.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

After a few spotty shower/storms being possible Sunday evening, the weather much of Sunday night is going to be quiet. It’s warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Certainly, a bit stuffy without an AC unit.

MONDAY:

A weak southerly flow of hot and muggy air is with us to kick off the week with more hazy sun, hotter and muggier air overhead. There’s only a very small chance of an isolated storm or two Monday afternoon/evening.



Highs climb into the low 90s Monday with feel like readings well into the 90s Monday afternoon thanks to dew points up around 70.

Get used to the higher heat and humidity because it’s going to stick around for much of next week. There will likely be several days where Syracuse makes a run at 90 degrees!