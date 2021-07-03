WATCH: A few scattered lingering showers this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

An upper-level low sliding slowly away from Central New York tonight into Sunday will result in improving weather across the area for the last two days of the long holiday weekend!

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and comfortable with a few evening showers around, mainly east of Syracuse and I-81. Lows are expected to drop to between 55 and 60 with areas of fog possibly developing overnight too.

SUNDAY JULY 4TH:

Luckily the above upper-level system mentioned above continues to move east farther away from the area Sunday and as a result more sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected for the 4th of July itself.

It looks like any afternoon shower is really spotty with the majority of folks getting in their picnics, parades and fireworks. Temperatures are back closer to 80 degrees so the day will have a more typical early July feel to it too.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Comfortably mild Sunday night under a mainly clear sky with lows in the 50s to low 60s and the humidity is expected to stay in check too.

MONDAY:

By Monday, heat and humidity are making a return as a warm front slides north of us and may trigger a shower/storm or two towards sunset, mainly north of Syracuse, to round out the long weekend.

Highs climb well into the 80s to near 90 Monday! Yes, the best pool/beach day of the long holiday weekend looks to be Monday.