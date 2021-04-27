WATCH: Mild with a few showers/storm developing tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A little wave of low pressure at the surface and aloft will slide along the north side of the warm front tonight triggering a few showers and possibly a t-storm or two, especially north of Syracuse. It is a milder night too thanks to the clouds and milder air mass overhead as lows are only expected to drop into the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday should be a little warmer than Tuesday despite a mostly cloudy sky and a bit of afternoon shower/storm activity.

A front will be stalled near the Syracuse area and Thruway corridor and for this reason there will be a wide range of temperatures across CNY from north to south Wednesday. Highs should make the low 70s across the Syracuse area/Thruway corridor, but cooler 60s east of Lake Ontario and well into the 70s over the Southern Finger Lakes deeper into the warmer air mass.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop primarily in the afternoon as a weak area of low-pressure slides along the front through CNY.

Any storm that develops Wednesday afternoon between about 1 and 4 will have the potential to be strong with wind gusts over 50 mph and possibly some hail. The best chance of a stronger storm or two will be south of Syracuse where it’s warmer.

This weak area of low pressure sliding through the region likely cuts off the real summery air mass, 80s, before it gets into CNY.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night should not feature too much more than a few light showers and or patchy drizzle with lows dropping into the 50s once again.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks to be a cooler day as a cold front is expected to drift through the area Wednesday night and not drift back north into CNY Thursday. For this reason, the area of low pressure we thought might move overhead or just to the north of us Thursday afternoon/evening now is slated to pass by to the south and east of the region during this time frame.

This more southerly storm track means cooler air and lower odds of a heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon and night. So instead, it looks like occasional lighter rain showers could be around especially Thursday afternoon and night with highs in the low to mid 60s rather than near or higher than 70.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday/Thursday night’s system it turns windy and much cooler/colder to end the week with some rain showers becoming more widespread during the later afternoon and evening hours.

The rain may even mix with snow, especially across the higher terrain where a light accumulation could occur late in the day Friday into Friday night!

Highs on Friday will likely be in the 50s, but readings could very well drop into the 40s during the afternoon with a gusty wind accentuating the chill right into Friday night and the start of the weekend.