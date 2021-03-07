WATCH: A frosty, quiet night ahead and then let the warming begin

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

With high pressure still in place, winds turning calm overnight, and the sky will be clear to partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 10 for most, but possibly getting down to near 0 in the normally colder spots of CNY! Yes, it will be a frosty night!

MONDAY:

After a cold start to the day, temperatures will rise nicely through the afternoon. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure and a light southerly wind developing, a milder, more seasonable air mass will return to central New York to start the week. Highs will be near 40 with light winds which will feel like a heat wave compared to what we’ve dealt with lately.

We will start the day quite sunny but during the afternoon after lunch more clouds will roll in from the west ahead of a weak clipper.

MONDAY NIGHT:

The clipper will scoot through CNY slowly Monday night and keep us pretty cloudy and possibly produce a few spotty light rain/snow showers. It will be a much milder night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MIDWEEK:

After a mainly gray start to Tuesday in the wake of the weak clipper, a new area of high pressure will slide in from the west and help provide some developing sun for Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be well into the 40s, so even milder than Monday.

High pressure will then slide east of CNY to or just off the East Coast late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will result in a return southwest breeze across the region on the backside of the area of high pressure leading to highs likely sneaking into the low 60s Wednesday!

We will stay mild but have a chance for a little rain shower activity Thursday and then cool off some by the end of the week.

By the way, if you are looking to wash your vehicle and or go for a walk/run it appears the weather will be cooperative through Wednesday! Enjoy!