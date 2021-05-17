WATCH: A great evening across CNY!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

It remains quiet and comfortably cool for sleeping tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

Does the great weather continue for CNY midweek?? It sure does thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself at the surface and aloft across the Eastern U.S.! This will result in more strong May sunshine across the region Tuesday and Wednesday with warming temperatures to boot.

Highs Tuesday get up into the upper 70s to low 80s, and we should feel the low to mid 80s Wednesday! Yes, the weather is going to be great for the beach and pool midweek! Enjoy CNY!

LATE WEEK:

While the threat of a few spotty showers and storms will go up a bit Thursday and a little more so Friday, it still appears that much of Thursday is dry and possibly decent amount of Friday is rain free too.

Highs Thursday and Friday should stay in the low to mid 80s, but something you’ll notice during the latter half of the week is the increase in humidity. Yes, the classic summer feel will be felt across CNY.