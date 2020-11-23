WATCH: A little lake effect rain and snow this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

It will be blustery the rest of this Monday with lots of clouds and a few lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers southeast of Lake Ontario. Temperatures will hover within a few degrees of 40 throughout the day and wind chills will stay closer to 30.

TONIGHT:

More numerous lake effect rain and snow showers re-develop near and after sunset this evening, southeast of Lake Ontario. Mainly light lake effect snow showers/flurries will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning. There could be a light coating to an inch or so in spots mainly in the higher elevations south of Syracuse by Tuesday morning. Lows will be close to 30.

TUESDAY:

Other than some lingering morning lake flakes, the weather looks quiet and unseasonably chilly Tuesday with breaks of sun possibly developing in the afternoon. Highs will not get out of the 30s.

May get a touch unsettled Wednesday, but it will also turn milder. Thanksgiving doesn’t look great, but not terrible either. Click here to see what we are thinking for Turkey Day.