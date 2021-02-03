WATCH: A little more snow, especially south of Syracuse this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

A nor’easter that has dumped upwards of one to two feet of snow across many parts of CNY is finally slowly pulling away with improving weather for many the rest of this Wednesday.

LATEST: (AS OF WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON}

STORM WINDING DOWN…

THIS AFTERNOON:

Snow showers/flurries will linger south and southeast of Lake Ontario, especially near and south of Syracuse this afternoon.

Roads are improving for most this afternoon, but still remaining at least somewhat slick and sloppy in the hills south of Syracuse.

Another 1 to as much as 4” of new snow is possible in the hills south of Syracuse, otherwise little to no accumulation is expected for the rest of CNY through the rest of today.

In total, snowfall between Monday night and through the Wednesday should range from 10 to 20” for many with locally higher amounts in the hills south and east of Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Other than a bit more lake snow lingers near and especially south of Syracuse tonight with a light accumulation possible, the weather will be quieting down late tonight into Thursday for all.

In fact, we expect some sun to develop with temperatures probably cracking freezing Thursday for the first time in nearly two weeks! Enjoy all the fresh snow winter enthusiasts!

FRIDAY:

Friday’s weather features a mix of wet snow and rain as a frontal system approaches. We aren’t expecting any big accumulations of snow though. Highs will be well into the 30s to possibly low 40s with a brisk wind too.