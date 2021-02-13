WATCH: A little snow tonight, but will there be any snow for Valentine’s Day?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TONIGHT:

The first of several systems to impact Central New York the next seven days approaches us this weekend. One part is headed our way from the Great Lakes and another piece is coming north out of the Southeast.

The period of light snow is in store for us tonight but will not last long so the accumulations regionwide are looking light, on the order of a coating to an inch or two of snow. On top of that, the steadiest/most widespread snow will be tapering to scattered flurries/few snow showers before sunrise which means the impact of the snow on much of us is minimal.

SUNDAY (Valentine’s Day):

Sunday, Valentine’s Day, is mainly dry with just some flurries around, especially in the morning. Clouds will rule the sky, but if we are lucky, we will see a little sunlight sneak through the clouds to end the day.

The good news is temperatures do moderate a bit. It is not a heat wave, and, in fact, we don’t even crack the freezing mark, but we should make it into at least the mid-20s.

The weather will be active next week. Click here to get the Storm Team thoughts about how our weather unfolds through the end of next week.