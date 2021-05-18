WATCH: A nice and comfy night for sleeping and stargazing tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

The great weather stretch continues right into Wednesday thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself at the surface and aloft across the Eastern U.S.! This results in another day with abundant strong May sunshine across the region Wednesday with even higher temperatures to boot.

It is another comfortable night for sleeping with the windows cracked open under a mainly clear sky with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s tonight, but 40s in the normally cooler spots of CNY.

We will up the ante in the temperature department Wednesday as highs climb into the mid-80s! Yes, it is going to be great day for the beach and pool! Enjoy CNY!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The weather stays nice and quiet Wednesday night under a partly cloudy sky with some high clouds scooting through at times. Temperatures are only expected to drop into the mid-50s, so it will be a mild night, but still comfortable for snoozing with the windows open.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

The air starts to come from the south and southwest a bit more so for the last half of the week and as a result humidity levels will slowly creep up Thursday into especially Friday. Instead of having dew points in the 30s, 40s and low 50s like they’ve been for the first part of this week, the dew points are expected to range from the upper 50s to mid-60s Thursday through Sunday.

The increasing humidity levels will lead to slightly better odds of seeing a spotty shower/storm or two Thursday and a bit more so Friday. That said, it still appears that much, if not all of Thursday is dry and possibly good amount of Friday is rain free too.

Highs Thursday and Friday should stay in the low to mid 80s. Yes, it is going to feel more like the middle of summer rather than late spring across CNY. Enjoy warm weather lovers!