WATCH: A nice evening across CNY!

Keep the sunglasses and sunscreen within reach this week. The sun is going nowhere and rain will be hard to find thanks to a strong area of high pressure that will not move much the next two or three days!

The result will be lots of strong June sunshine and a gradual warming trend each passing day through Thursday with comfortable nights for sleeping.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be mainly clear and cool, but nice sleeping weather across CNY. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s for most.

TUESDAY:

Abundant sunshine will be greeting us out and about on Tuesday with a warmer high in the upper 70s to possibly 80 for a few. Humidity levels will remain nice and low too.

MID-WEEK:

By mid-week we should be well into the 80s and perhaps even close to 90° by Thursday. Unlike last week, this warm up will not be accompanied with high humidity.

It doesn’t look like any good chances for rain comes until late in the week. Keep an eye on those gardens and plan on watering all week.