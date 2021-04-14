WATCH: A nice evening gives way to some not so nice weather come Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase tonight with at least a few showers developing overnight. Lows drop into the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

On Thursday, an area of low pressure is expected to spin up just off the Jersey shore resulting in a cool/chilly and damp last half of the week.

From about Syracuse and the 81-corridor rain will not be as steady as it’s expected to be across Eastern NY, but nonetheless it will be a cool and damp Thursday across CNY. The rain could be heavy at times mainly east of Syracuse Thursday too. Highs struggle to make 50. The Areas east of Syracuse out across the Mohawk Valley into the Adirondacks and Catskills could have rainfall totals approaching an inch by Friday morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Scattered showers and or drizzle is what you can expect Thursday night across much of CNY but areas east of CNY that are picking up steadier, heavier rain will also likely turn cold enough over the higher terrain for the rain to at least mix with, if not change to snow.

Primarily rain showers will fall for most Thursday night in CNY, but across the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse a little snow should at least mix in with the rain. Nothing more than a coating to an inch is expected across the hills south and east of Syracuse through the start of Friday. A few inches of wet snow could add up across parts of the Adirondacks and Catskills though where the air is a bit colder Thursday night and Friday morning.

Lows Thursday night are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Occasional chilly rain showers are expected to persist Friday, but we should turn drier by day’s end. Rain may mix with a little snow/graupel even in the lower elevations in the morning, but for the most part the main precipitation type should remain in the form of rain.





It will be a bit brisk and chilly too on Friday with highs likely not getting out of the 40s. Yes, be ready to wear the heavier jacket.

WEEKEND:

Thankfully, the area of low pressure plaguing the region late this week will get out of our hair come the weekend with just lingering low clouds expected to be around Saturday and maybe a couple of showers popping up as a weak low slides to the south of us Sunday. Right now, though, the majority of the weekend looks dry and at least a little brighter too with more seasonable mid-April temperatures. Stay tuned for updates.