WATCH: A nice mid-winter day!

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure will remain in control of the weather for Monday and bring a good deal of sun and with light winds and highs well into the 20s to low 30s it should feel pretty good during this afternoon!

TONIGHT:

High pressure will slide away tonight and make room for a weakening storm system approaching from the south and west. We will stay dry tonight with increasing clouds as lows drop into the low to mid-teens.

TUESDAY:

Snow will develop during the morning Tuesday probably after 7 or 8 and could fall heavily at times during the midday and afternoon hours before tapering to light snow/flurries Tuesday night. About 2 to as much as 5 or 6 inches looks to be probable Tuesday into Tuesday evening across all of CNY. The lower amounts of snow will probably occur down across the Southern Finger Lakes due to some sleet/freezing rain probably mixing in at times during the afternoon/evening hours.

SNOWFALL FORECAST FROM 7AM TUESDAY THRU TUESDAY EVENING

Roads will likely become at least somewhat slick and sloppy by the late morning/midday hours and stay that way through the evening commute. Highs Tuesday should be in the upper 20s to around 30.

The weather will quiet down midweek with just some lingering flurries around.