WATCH: A nice night followed by a few storms developing Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

A small bubble of high pressure providing us with the sun Saturday keeps us high, dry and comfy tonight with lows in the 50s to around 60.

SUNDAY:

By Sunday, an approaching front will lead to a few showers or even thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It won’t be a wash out, but you’ll want to check the radar if you have outdoor plans in the afternoon.

The showers and storms will be most prominent south of Syracuse with the best chance of a few storms becoming strong to severe south of Syracuse too down across the Southern Finger Lakes and especially over the Southern Tier. The biggest threat with any storms will be strong damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Any showers and storms around Sunday evening are expected to dissipate towards midnight with lows within a few degrees of 60.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A pattern change is leading to a cool down early to mid-next week so by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures should end up below normal over Central New York.

An upper-level disturbance and a cold front slowly passes through the region Monday. What does that mean for us? Well, there likely will be a better chance of scattered showers and storms developing Monday compared to Sunday, and a few storms could be a little on the strong side too. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s with a decent breeze too.

Shower/storm threat sticks around Tuesday too, but to a lesser extent the way it looks now. Highs Tuesday should be in the mid-70s with a cool breeze again.

The mid to late week period looks great! Stay tuned for details.