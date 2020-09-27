WATCH: A nice, warm evening with maybe a shower towards morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

The very dry September continues, still the driest September on record so far! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

High pressure that has kept us dry the last several days is slowly breaking down and will allow a bit more moisture to come in for the start of the new week, but other than a few spotty showers the new week should start mainly dry. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s for one more day Monday! By the way, the average high for the end of September is in the mid to upper 60s.

If you enjoyed the summer-like temperatures over the weekend, soak up Monday because it will probably be the last time in 2020 we have 80 degrees in the forecast. Despite the warmth, it won’t be record-breaking. The record high for Monday is 87°.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will probably increase some tonight as moisture tries to sneak in from the south and southeast. There MAY even be a shower or two towards Monday morning for some, mainly east of Syracuse as a weak wave of low pressure slides up the East Coast. Lows will be in the mid-60s with a little breeze too.

MONDAY:

Monday still looks to be a breezy, warm and muggier day with a few scattered showers possible, but much of the day looks to be dry. Highs Monday will be in the low to perhaps mid 80s with enough sun.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It will be a breezy, very mild night Monday night with clouds on the increase with a few showers possible towards daybreak Tuesday, but much of the night will be dry. Lows will be in the 60s once again.

TUESDAY:

A better chance for widespread showers looks to arrive Tuesday and Tuesday night thanks to a cold front moves in and through Tuesday morning and then a wave of low pressure sliding up the front Tuesday night just east of CNY.

A pattern change will be occurring in the wake of the cold front and showers on Tuesday across CNY and it will be feeling more like October as we start the new month Thursday.