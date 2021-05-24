WATCH: A perfect afternoon!

High pressure settling into Central New York will set us up for a gorgeous start to the week!

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure stays in control of the weather across the Northeast, including CNY leading to a beautiful start to the week under a blend of sunshine and high clouds and comfortably warm temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT:

A warm front works in and through late tonight with some clouds and a southerly breeze preventing temperatures from dropping any lower than the upper 50s to around 60 for most.

TUESDAY:

It’s breezy, warm, and muggier Tuesday with more clouds than sun. There’s just a slight risk for a few spotty showers and storms developing during the afternoon too. Highs are expected to be in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

It stays quite warm and even muggier Wednesday with a better chance of scattered showers and storms developing as a cold front nears the area late afternoon/evening. A few of the storms Wednesday afternoon/evening could be strong too.

It turns refreshing once again behind a Wednesday night cold front for the last half of the week heading towards Memorial Day weekend.

