WATCH: A pretty nice afternoon, but some rain is on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

The start of the week looks pretty nice with intervals of sun and just a shower or two possible after 5 or 6 pm. Highs will be in the low to perhaps mid-80s with less humidity compared to Sunday. Definitely feeling more comfortable!

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

A few scattered showers/storm may be around this evening will likely give way to more of widespread rain/showers overnight tonight into Tuesday as we will be watching Isaias and its rain slide up the East Coast.

At this point it appears the heaviest rain stays east of CNY, but at least some rain and a few storms are probable from the Tropical Storm/remnants of Isaias and a cold front sliding in from the west. Click here for more details on Isaias and its expected limited impacts on CNY.