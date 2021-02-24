WATCH: A spring feel out there now but showers and changes are on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Intervals of sun will fade behind more clouds later this afternoon which will give way to some rain showers after 3 ahead of a fast-approaching cold front due to move through this evening.

The combination of a southwest flow and lack of precipitation will help push temperatures well into the 40s to possibly 50 with enough sunshine this afternoon! It’s the warmest day of 2021 so far surpassing the 44 degree temperature we felt on February 5th ! By the way, the last time Syracuse recorded a temperature of 50 or higher was back on Christmas Day!

TONIGHT:

A cold front will move through CNY between about 7 and 10 this evening and in the wake of the front, it will turn blustery and colder tonight. This will change any light rain showers over to a bit of snow near and after midnight tonight.

Little if any accumulation is expected overnight. At most, an inch or two for the Tug Hill. Lows will drop into the 20s by daybreak so any wet spots untreated will turn icy overnight, especially in parking lots and sidewalks.

END OF THE WEEK:

We expect it to be cold and just moist enough in the lower levels of the atmosphere to support a little lake snow primarily Thursday morning followed by more sunshine developing Thursday. It will be chilly Thursday with highs closer to 30.

A weak wave of low pressure will slide through late Thursday night into the start of Friday with some flurries/touch of light snow possible, especially near and north of Syracuse.

High pressure will reestablish itself during the day Friday and yield more sun by late Friday morning and afternoon with light winds. Highs will climb solidly into the 30s. All in all it should feel pretty good.