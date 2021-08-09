WATCH: A hazy, steamy and mainly dry afternoon across CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Today begins what could be the start of third heat wave of the year as hot and muggy air continues to settle in over the Great Lakes and Northeast. Again, a heat wave in CNY is defined as at least 3 consecutive 90+ degree days which we think is a good bet.

Highs climb to around 90 this afternoon with feel like readings in the upper 80s to mid-90s through early this evening thanks to dew points up well into the 60s to around 70.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for a small part of the area, Wayne County, this afternoon and evening.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms are very low, but any shower and storm that do develop will have some heavy rain. Be sure to check the Live Doppler 9 App for see if you’ll run into any rain today.

TONIGHT:

It’s warm and muggy tonight with an isolated shower possible and lows in the low 70s for many. It’ll be another tough night of sleep without the AC.

TUESDAY:

A warm front approaching from the west will instigate a few scattered showers and storms later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. That said, there still should be a good amount of dry time, and it’s going to remain very steamy too with highs in the low to possibly mid-90s.

When you combine highs in the low 90s and the high humidity levels the feel like readings should climb to between 95 and 100 for the second half of Tuesday! These kind of feel like readings are dangerous and probably will prompt the National Weather Service to issue Heat Advisories for Tuesday and quite possibly again for the second half of Wednesday and Thursday too.

The higher heat and humidity are expected to persist through the week, so if you are not a fan of it hang in there! A much more comfortable air mass is slated to arrive just in time for the weekend.

Odds of seeing showers and storms is expected to creep up later in the week, but almost every day this week will feature a good amount of dry time.